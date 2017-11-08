Woman caught on video stealing tips from her Uber driver. Zero stars.

Personally, I'm uncomfortable with the idea of paying someone to drive me around so I am always as polite as possible. Things I try not to do in ridesharing cars are vomit, get in fights, make-out, or steal money. While these things happen, one might assume the ubiquity of dash cams and app services make stealing money a bit hard. Alas, a young woman forgot about technology and decided to steal money from an Uber driver right in front of his camera.

The video seems a little too good to be true. What Uber drivers have cash tip jars? Why does this girl look right at the camera? Amazingly, though, this theft did occur!

The driver contacted Uber right after this incident took place over the summer. Uber reached out to the woman, who claimed she did not steal any money. Uber informed the driver as much and instructed the guy to follow up with the police if he had video. The driver was too busy, so instead the video ended up online and recently went viral.

Uber has since come around and stated, "What’s been shown has no place on our app and the rider’s access to the app has been removed."