At one point or another, most of us have found ourselves working somewhere with petty or outlandish rules. Maybe we weren't allowed to use the bathroom during certain times, or the workplace banned certain colors (I once got in trouble for wearing orange). The possibilities for - dare I say - dumb workplace rules are truly limitless.

A recent thread on Reddit started by user DanBrownSkin revealed some of the pettiest work rules yet.

Some of the comments started out run-of-the-mill, and got truly bizarre by the end.

One person's boss told employees to limit swearing to conversations with customers.

The user Redemption Songs wrote, "At my old job, HR held a meeting to tell us that there was too much swearing on the sales floor. Someone raised their hand and pointed out that swearing is very common in our industry and that is the way that our customers speak. HR later sent out a memo explaining that swearing should be limited to conversations with clients. It was amazing."

One boss enforces a strict business casual uniform, even when employees are working at home. "Business casual dress code even when i work at home. (They skype me to check)," wrote user McNuggetsBitch. It gets worse. One boss only allows employees two drinks of water per shift. "I used to work at a place in which my boss implemented a no more than 2 glasses a day water policy. What a c*nt. I ignored this rule and complained directly to our CEO and the matter ended later that day. What was weird though was the majority of people actually followed the rule and some even shopped me up to HR about 'breaking the rules," wrote user XOAN. We don't even want to embark on the emotional journey of that boss. Less outlandish, but possibly the worst rule yet: no gossiping allowed. How do you even keep track of that?! "Former job at a law office: One of the partners sent an email to the entire staff that employees were not allowed to gossip in the building.

What was everyone gossiping about, you ask? Oh, said partner was divorcing his wife and sleeping with one of the associate attorneys in the firm. But, you know, don't gossip," wrote user Kat_Rob. Well, in this specific case -- we all know why they want to put a lid on gossip. The tea is piping hot. We raise our tea mug to everyone out there dealing with ridiculous work rules. The logical proletariat shall rise, and banish all the rules.

