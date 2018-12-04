Rudy Giuliani accidentally roasted president Trump with the perfect typo.

Sometimes, the internet gives us completely unexpected gifts and all we can do is accept them without asking questions. This is precisely what happened when Rudy Giuliani tweeted a typo that created a link during a recent rant about how Robert Mueller’s investigation is “out of control.”

For full effect you must first read the tweet where he’s obviously freaking out about recent indictments and the hovering guilt of President Trump.

Mueller filed an indictment just as the President left for https://t.co/8ZNrQ6X29a July he indicted the Russians who will never come here just before he left for Helsinki.Either could have been done earlier or later. Out of control!Supervision please? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 30, 2018

Beyond the general manic tone of the tweet itself, you may have noticed Giuliani forgot to create a space between G-20, and .In which in effect created a link.

Well, the clever Twitter user jasondotgov saw a golden opportunity and registered the link.

Rudy didn’t separate g-20 from .in so ya boy bought the domain. 😎 https://t.co/mlEw39ue20 — Named Deep State™ by the Alt-Right (@jasondotgov) November 30, 2018

At the time of writing this the link is still working, but in case it has been taken down by the time you read this, here is a screenshot of what the link leads to: