High school student denied diploma for wearing Mexican flag to graduation ceremony.

Ever Lopez is a school senior at Asheboro High School in Asheboro, North Carolina. During his graduation ceremony Mr. Lopez draped a Mexican flag over his gown as he walked up to get his diploma. According to reports he was allegedly denied his diploma and told to apologize.

In the video below, you can see other students getting their diplomas, but Mr. Lopez walks away without his.

As reported by WGHP Mr. Lopez says when he got to the principal on stage, “She was like, ‘You cannot be wearing that,’ and I was like — I was in shock. I was like, ‘What?’ And she was like, ‘You can’t be wearing that flag, it’s a distraction.’ I was like, ‘There’s no way you’re telling me this now.’”