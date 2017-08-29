Advertising

A college student named Lauren got a furious email from her professor, who had presumably just sent it to the entire class of ingrates. These jerk millennials—isn't this just so typical?—didn't even bother to show up for the first day of class.

Not. A. Single. One.

"Today was the first day of class and nobody showed up," he wrote, under the subject line "disappointed."

It was an online class.

A fact the professor realized exactly 15 minutes later.

Lauren tweeted the two emails side-by-side, and note the absolutely perfect subject line in that second email.

My professor for my online class was mad when nobody showed up for the first day, then realized it was an online class 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QAFlG8jFwj — Lauren🌺 (@laurenclairee6) August 28, 2017

As the tweet started to go viral, witnesses had questions:

But I also wanna know where he even went? Like how do you just make up a room number? — Katelyn Hagood (@katilinhaybad) August 29, 2017

Most online professors have normal classes too so he probably just went to his normal room lol — Britton (@Brhoades21) August 29, 2017

And then they just started feeling bad. Like, remember Paw Paw? The heartbreaking tale of a grandpa who made a dozen burgers for his six grandkids and only one showed up? This is like that.

Paw paw made 12 assignments for all 6 students pic.twitter.com/6SFA0Nn0me — Evan James (@evan_h_james) August 29, 2017

Because even though the professor wasn't even supposed to have students in his classroom, he thought he was supposed to have students in his classroom.

And that must have made him feel like a loser.

He was probably so hurt when no one showed up I feel so bad😂😭 — Aisha🦋 (@aisha_ilmu) August 29, 2017

He probably checked RateMyProfessor.com just to make sure he hadn't done something terrible last semester. But don't worry. This isn't about to become a sad story, because most of the internet is full of unfeeling monsters, so they just made jokes instead.

Went from "Disappointed" to "Im Sorry"



Pretty much how every relationship goes. — Michael Rodriguez (@XOF_FGC) August 29, 2017

He was looking like pic.twitter.com/9DB6IhL8LL — gi (@killgianna) August 29, 2017

But wait! Apparently, this isn't the only academic who's been burnt by online classes. One professor weighed in with this nightmare-fuel anecdote:

I've had students not show up for first class because they thought it was on-line when it wasn't. One guy showed up week 12. — Brian Regal, PhD. (@tarbosaur) August 29, 2017

It's a modern take on the wake-up-and-missed-your-exam dream. Technology is a delight.

