Professor's 'Female or Shemale?' quiz prompts outrage. His response is atrocious.

A sociology professor at the State University of New York College at Geneseo allegedly gave what is likely the most offensive "quiz" of this millennium, a slideshow of photos titled, "Female or Shemale: Can you tell?" Forgetting that students have cell phones, and that cell phones connect to the internet, the professor became the target of widespread viral outrage:
According to BuzzFeed News, the above photo taken by a sophomore—which went spread quickly on Twitter—was part of a quiz asking students to "distinguish from headshots who was biologically born a female, and who was born a trans woman."
The topic that day was "gender, sexuality, and sexual identity," but the professor just said the following, according to a sophomore who took the viral photo:
"We want you to write whether it's female or she-male."
The student explained that the professor "never said what the point of the quiz was during the class, but when I addressed him afterward he said it was partly for humor and partly to discuss sexual dimorphism."
Rather than discussing those issues, according to the student, the professor instead "said something along the lines of, 'Be careful not to get too drunk or you'll take the wrong one home.'" He also "would comment on some of the pictures like, 'I'm definitely not going to the bar with you.'"
In following up on the quiz, the professor reportedly gave students the answers with no accompanying explanation. "He was very mad that we were calling him out," said one student who confronted him after class.
As outrage mounted, the professor's reaction was to ban electronics from the classroom.
A student at the university told local news that, "it's a shock to me because I think Geneseo is a pretty welcoming place to people of all sexualities. It's not OK to demoralize someone for the way that they identify."
The ensuing petition to remove the professor from the school for his "disgusting, transphobic, and inappropriate" actions was posted online, stating that his actions "are terrible and he should be held accountable for what he has done."
"Instead of apologizing to his students, he chose to instead take away any future lectures being posted online and to ban all electronic devices in his classroom."
The university has released a statement on the professor, promising to "review this situation" and to state "unequivocally that SUNY Geneseo has a steadfast and uncompromising commitment to diversity and inclusivity."