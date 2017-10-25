Professor's 'Female or Shemale?' quiz prompts outrage. His response is atrocious.

A sociology professor at the State University of New York College at Geneseo allegedly gave what is likely the most offensive "quiz" of this millennium, a slideshow of photos titled, "Female or Shemale: Can you tell?" Forgetting that students have cell phones, and that cell phones connect to the internet, the professor became the target of widespread viral outrage:

RT if you think the sociology department @SUNYGeneseo needs to rethink its approach to teaching about trans issues pic.twitter.com/FwX0emHop0 — Jasmine Cui (@notamathlete) October 20, 2017

According to BuzzFeed News, the above photo taken by a sophomore—which went spread quickly on Twitter—was part of a quiz asking students to "distinguish from headshots who was biologically born a female, and who was born a trans woman."

The topic that day was "gender, sexuality, and sexual identity," but the professor just said the following, according to a sophomore who took the viral photo:

"We want you to write whether it's female or she-male."

The student explained that the professor "never said what the point of the quiz was during the class, but when I addressed him afterward he said it was partly for humor and partly to discuss sexual dimorphism."