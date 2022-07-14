Teen asks if he was wrong to tell 'cruel witch' teacher to get over son's death.

Death is extremely difficult, and when you're grieving, you need all the support you can get. That said, if you feel unsupported or ignored by a teacher when you're in a dark place, is it okay to lash out at them when they're grieving too? When this teen student loses it on his mean teacher when she talks ad nauseam about her son's death, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
I, (16F) am a junior in high school. At the beginning of the school year on my birthday, I lost my father due to lung cancer. My mother had died when I was 6 so losing him as well had/has me in an extremely bad place.