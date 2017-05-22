Advertising

Every year, the best and brightest students across the country distinguish themselves with crafty ways to sneak NSFW, violent, or otherwise uncouth quotes into the yearbook. Going viral today is one crafty senior, who used The Office to make her feelings about school unequivocally known.

Amber's quote was a timestamp, pointing to an episode of The Office called "Garage Sale." The school censors either had a great sense of humor or no one would let them borrow a Netflix password to find the quote:

"Should have burned this place down when I had a chance."

The full quote, in context:

No, I am not going to be proposed to in the break room. That is not going to be our story. Should have burned this place down when I had a chance.

Not that the context is important at all, but it's a good show. And a better quote.

Congrats to all you crafty grads.

