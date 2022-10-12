17 tweets from celebrities and fans honoring the life and career of Angela Lansbury.

Angela Lansbury, legend of the stage, screen, and haunted castle of "Beauty and the Beast," died on October 11th, 2022 at 96-years-old...Actress Angela Lansbury, whose 75-year career encompassed triumphs on the big screen, in musical theater and on television, died on Tuesday.https://t.co/nhHjSumnys pic.twitter.com/JrRtS5wsVJ— Variety (@Variety) October 11, 2022 Over the course of her seven decade career, Lansbury moved countless audiences, worked with a long list of beloved fellow performers and directors from the Hollywood golden age to today, and inspired younger generations to follow her lead. From "Gaslight" to "The Picture of Dorian Gray," to "Murder She Wrote" and "Beauty and The Beast," Lansbury's work will be remembered for years to come.1.This is how Angela Lansbury wanted fans to remember her. pic.twitter.com/N5QbKlMla1— Playbill (@playbill) October 11, 2022 2.“Gaslight” was released in 1944. The film is about a man manipulating his wife into believing she is going insane.And it was the debut film of 19 year old Angela Lansbury. RIP… pic.twitter.com/o6XFQVo7KC— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 11, 2022 3.I am seeing a number of obituaries for Angela Lansbury which neglect to mention her 2022 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement and just want to remind everyone of it, because her first love was the stage and by god did the stage love her back.— Howard Sherman (@HESherman) October 12, 2022 4.Dame Angela Lansbury was one of the greatest performers of all time. An Oscar, 6 Tony Awards, and countless other accolades. Her talent can only be matched by her kindest, generosity, and beautiful soul. She is beloved by millions all around the world and we hope she knew it. pic.twitter.com/BEX3aVVqyD— Remembering Dame Angela Lansbury 🇺🇦 (@_AngelaLansbury) October 12, 2022 5.Angela Lansbury 1925 - 2022💔“Thank you, moon lady.” pic.twitter.com/4skzj1Qhcu— Burnside Gooch (@akakarenwilson) October 11, 2022 6.Angela Lansbury told a story about her daughter falling under the spell of a Hollywood deadbeat. He would pick the girl up from school and get her to steal money and food from her parents for him. Worried, Lansbury moved the entire family to Ireland. The guy was Charles Manson.— Christopher Moloney (@Moloknee) October 11, 2022 7.In 1980, Terrence McNally was at Stephen Sondheim's 50th birthday party, so drunk that he spilled a drink on Lauren Bacall. "Then someone I hardly knew, Angela Lansbury, waved me over to where she was sitting,” McNally recalled later. "And she said..."— Michael Schulman (@MJSchulman) October 11, 2022 ..."'I just want to say, I don’t know you very well, but every time I see you, you're drunk, and it bothers me.' I was so upset. She was someone I revered, and she said this with such love and concern. I went to an A.A. meeting, and within a year, I had stopped drinking."— Michael Schulman (@MJSchulman) October 11, 2022 8.My favorite fact about Angela Lansbury is that during her MURDER SHE WROTE era she made it a practice to hire guest actors of the golden age that had aged out of the game because it allowed them to earn the union points they needed for insurance, pensions, etc.— Tess Sharpe (@sharpegirl) October 11, 2022 9.Nobody did Mame quite like her. Rest in peace, Angela Lansbury. Thank you for your art & wisdom 💔 pic.twitter.com/6NajtxKMa3— Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) October 11, 2022 10.Cheers to you, Dame Angela. I love you and will continue to pray to you morning and night. 🙏🏻💔🫖 pic.twitter.com/bDviE2Avcc— Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) October 11, 2022 11.it's hard to describe Angela Lansbury's career because she truly worked with everyone and in everything pic.twitter.com/JW01XDSoBc— asta (@astaIavistaa) October 11, 2022 12.I loved Murder, She Wrote in which a middle aged woman without a husband or children lived a really full, exciting life and kept being invited to things even though people dropped dead at every house party she attended. RIP wonderful Angela Lansbury.— Faiza S Khan (@BhopalHouse) October 11, 2022 13.Rest In Peace, Angela Lansbury… pic.twitter.com/HQruGJ2nVC— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 11, 2022 14.During the worst years of the AIDS crisis, Angela Lansbury was a staple at AIDS benefits, helping raise millions of dollars to fund AIDS research & patient care. "This illness is robbing us of our friends and our futures. This disease knows no discrimination." https://t.co/6jUwswZ2eT pic.twitter.com/rMMaoIEG35— Eric Gonzaba (@EGonzaba) October 11, 2022 15.This is magical. 🪄 Angela Lansbury and Jerry Orbach recording Beauty and the Beast. 🎥 https://t.co/hdW1XJs2H7 pic.twitter.com/COmVlrS6ET— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 11, 2022 16.getting emotional over these pictures of angela lansbury and jerry orbach pic.twitter.com/LNNsYDmrtr— nic (@wildvioIet) October 12, 2022 17.If anyone deserves a two-week international mourning period, it's this Irish-English-American queen who won five Tonys and was nominated for three Oscars and 18 Emmys. What a life, just shy of 97 years. Angela Lansbury, you fucking legend. pic.twitter.com/EXdHQbnmfo— Slade (@Slade) October 11, 2022