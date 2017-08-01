Advertising

When the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later first made the rounds, many wondered what role Adam Scott would play.

Turns out, Adam will be playing Bradley Cooper’s character, Ben. Why? Since Bradley wasn’t available for filming the newest installment of the camp fave, Adam was more than happy to step in and play the role.

Netflix released a new clip that shows Susie, played by Amy Poehler, and Ben, who was originally played by Bradley, but is now played by Adam, reuniting since their Camp Firewood days. Confused? It'll make sense once you watch...

Don’t worry, they totally explain why the 10 years later Ben (Adam) looks nothing like the previous Ben (Bradley)...plastic surgery. Yep, Ben got a nose job to fix his deviated septum. Nevermind that he doesn’t much resemble Bradley Cooper, like, at all.

Bonus: Amy Poehler and Adam Scott sharing the screen might just give you some Parks and Recreation/Ben and Leslie vibes, too!

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later lands on Netflix on Friday, August 4.

