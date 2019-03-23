Adele and Jennifer Lawrence partied at a gay bar last night and people have major FOMO.

Last night Adele and Jennifer Lawrence went to Pieces, a popular gay bar in New York City. I repeat: LAST NIGHT ADELE AND JENNIFER LAWRENCE WENT TO PIECES, A POPULAR GAY BAR IN NEW YORK CITY.
So last night after I got home, fired up my DVR, and ate baked ziti in the dark before passing out, JLaw and Adele were partying with drag queens on Christopher Street. Note to self: hang out in Greenwich Village way more from now on. Needless to say, fellow bar hoppers were elated to see the duo out. Lest we forget, Adele is a contemporary gay icon and Jennifer is a pretty, successful actress. They're basically catnip to clubbing gays.
Drag queen Brita Filter offers priceless commentary in this clip:
Steven choked when confronted with a legend's presence, which makes sense.
For those unlucky enough to be absent, the FOMO was real.
Sure, I'd been in Bushwick all night and wanted to relax once I got home. But why didn't I impulsively decide to patronize a gay bar in Manhattan I'd never been to instead?! I guess this is what regret feels like.