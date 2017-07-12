Advertising

We’re eagerly awaiting the big screen live-action remake of the animated Disney classic Aladdin. There’s just one problem...the folks at Disney are reportedly having a hard time figuring out how to cast the thing.

Never fear, the people of the internet have spoken and they have some big (and pretty good, honestly) ideas.

Who will play Aladdin and Jasmine? Disney has reportedly seen over 2,000 actors, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but can’t find anyone with a singing background.

Further, The Hollywood Reporter notes, Riz Ahmed, or Dev Patel have been considered for the role, but if they can’t fill the part, there were plenty of suggestions flying on Twitter.

Actor Kumail Nanjiani, for example, offered his services.

One of the best suggestions, however, has to be former Victorious star Avan Jogia, who, someone pointed out, is a dead ringer for Aladdin!

Another possible contender: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan.

And Youtube star Lily Singh was a runaway hit choice to play the role of Jasmine.

