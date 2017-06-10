Advertising

Amber Rose has always been an outspoken advocate for sex positivity and not shy about showing off her body. The SlutWalk founder and LoveLine host has spoken proudly and openly about her past working as a stripper, and is quick to step up and defend herself and others against any kind of slut-shaming. As seen in her famous "Walk of NO Shame" video:

Last night, Amber made major waves on social media by posting a photo on her Instagram in which she's fully nude from the waist down. The photo caption promoted the third annual SlutWalk, and while the photo definitely garnered attention, most people weren't exactly focused on the caption.

Instagram deleted the photo within a few hours for violating its nudity policy, validating the thousands of Instagram users whose first response to the picture was, "Wait, can you DO that on Instagram?" The answer is no. But you can do that on Twitter, where the photo remains up (NSFW, obviously).

Amber posted a follow-up video of her rolling her eyes on Instagram after her nude picture was deleted, this time with a feistier caption:

When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don't give a fuck because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

Twitter has pretty much lost its mind over the picture, which has been retweeted nearly 30,000 times and sparked lively debates about everything from pubic hair to feminism to this being a belated birthday message for Amber's ex Kanye West.

Many Twitter users applauded Amber's boldness (not to mention her amazing body):

Amber Rose's nude body shines brighter than some of your futures. Please hush yourselves and allow that slayage. — Somebunny (@Bad_Bunny97) June 10, 2017

I love an amber rose nude. Her nude game is unmatched. — Skin Care Activist (@CruzanChoklate) June 10, 2017

The lively #bringbackthebush conversation lasted through Friday night and is still going strong today:

I'm almost astounded by the men and women complaining about Amber Rose's public hair? What are you, 10? — 🌻 (@goldduhst) June 10, 2017

Ladies, if your man gets scared because you've grown some pubic hair, RUN, don't walk. That's a pedophile in the making. #AmberRose — Veronica (@Mobiuss5) June 10, 2017

"amber rose is fucking disgusting hahaha pubes hahaha"

*scratches hairy balls* — jaden (@BROWNGlRL) June 10, 2017

Apart from us discovering that Amber Rose is not REALLY bald...Any other big news?? — K A M A U (@petterkamau) June 10, 2017

Others remained hopeful that Amber's picture would inspire a wave of similar poses on Instagram, and tried to get #AmberRoseChallenge to trend (so far their efforts seem to be in vain):

Amber showed her sense of humor by retweeting a few of her favorite reactions, including this gem:

Teacher: define freedom



Me: well @DaRealAmberRose



Teacher: legendary answer right there — Molebogeng Maponya (@Molebo_8) June 10, 2017

And she even reposted a meme about her pubic hair on her Instagram this morning:

😂 I'm so done with ya'll Lol #baldheadscallywag #bringbackthebush 😉🤗😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Amber, don't ever change. And hey, in case you were wondering how her skin looks so great, she divulged her secret last year, and it's way more fun than most celebrity beauty tips.

