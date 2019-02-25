Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and Maya Rudolph opened the Oscars and Twitter is begging them to host the whole show.

You might've heard that after much Kevin Hart-related controversy, the Oscars opted to go host-less this year. This fact made even casual cinemagoers nervous, as a sprawling, long ceremony proceeding without a host seems risky. Plus, hosts are traditionally responsible for some of the show's most memorable moments. Who could forget David Letterman's Uma/Oprah bit, or Whoopi Goldberg dressed as Elizabeth I?

Luckily, our three coolest aunts - Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph - opened the show as 'pseudo-hosts.' The trio kicked off the trophy-giving by finding a way to burrow even deeper into our hearts, landing punchlines and doing silly bits like only they can.

People loved them so much, they're wondering: why didn't they host the whole dang thing?

Oh look—it’s the people who SHOULD be hosting #TheOscars2019 — Selena Coppock (@SelenaCoppock) February 25, 2019