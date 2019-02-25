Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and Maya Rudolph opened the Oscars and Twitter is begging them to host the whole show.

You might've heard that after much Kevin Hart-related controversy, the Oscars opted to go host-less this year. This fact made even casual cinemagoers nervous, as a sprawling, long ceremony proceeding without a host seems risky. Plus, hosts are traditionally responsible for some of the show's most memorable moments. Who could forget David Letterman's Uma/Oprah bit, or Whoopi Goldberg dressed as Elizabeth I?
Luckily, our three coolest aunts - Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph - opened the show as 'pseudo-hosts.' The trio kicked off the trophy-giving by finding a way to burrow even deeper into our hearts, landing punchlines and doing silly bits like only they can.
People loved them so much, they're wondering: why didn't they host the whole dang thing?
An excellent question, not least because Amy and Tina HAVE hosted an awards show together before: the Golden Globes in 2013, 2014, and 2015.
Though the ceremony's been going relatively smoothly so far, I maintain that Amy-Tina-Maya make an incomparable hosting team. Perhaps in 2020...or maybe Brian Tyree Henry and Melissa McCarthy in these exact same costumes?