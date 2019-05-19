Arnold Schwarzenegger says "nothing to worry about" after flying-kick attack in South Africa.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked on Saturday during his visit to South Africa for the Arnold Classic Africa. The sporting event is described as a "multi-sport festival on six-continents each year. All events feature professional bodybuilding and related contests, amateur bodybuilding, strength and combat sports."

The 71-year-old said he only realized he was kicked when he saw the video. He was in the country for the Arnold Classic Africa, a sporting event held in Johannesburg each May.

And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight.



By the way... block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

We're glad he's OK, and inspired by the "come and try" aspect of the event, which is described as a " programme for differently abled, children, parents, and pensioners who would like to partake in a specific sport or event they might be interested in."