Arnold Schwarzenegger says "nothing to worry about" after flying-kick attack in South Africa.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked on Saturday during his visit to South Africa for the Arnold Classic Africa. The sporting event is described as a "multi-sport festival on six-continents each year. All events feature professional bodybuilding and related contests, amateur bodybuilding, strength and combat sports."
The 71-year-old said he only realized he was kicked when he saw the video. He was in the country for the Arnold Classic Africa, a sporting event held in Johannesburg each May.
We're glad he's OK, and inspired by the "come and try" aspect of the event, which is described as a " programme for differently abled, children, parents, and pensioners who would like to partake in a specific sport or event they might be interested in."
You go Arnold.