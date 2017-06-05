Advertising

Austin Swift is poised to be so much more than just Taylor Swift’s brother. Although that’s a pretty good gig too. Featured in the summer issue of Vanity Fair, it looks like Austin’s star is on the rise, but how much do you really know about this young up-and-comer?

Here’s five things you might not have known about Austin:

1. Austin's Age: He's Taylor's Little Bro

Most people know that he's Taylor Swift's brother, but many wonder about Austin's age. He was born March 11, 1992 and is 25 years old.

In December 2016, he took to Instagram to post this throwback pic of him and Taylor when they were little kids, writing for her birthday: "I can't believe you've been riding ponies, making music, playing with cats, and telling stories for almost three decades now. You've always been there for your family and friends no matter what and you're always finding unique and beautiful ways to show us how much you care. Happy 27th birthday to @taylorswift, the best sister anyone could wish for."

Advertising

I can't believe you've been riding ponies, making music, playing with cats, and telling stories for almost three decades now. You've always been there for your family and friends no matter what and you're always finding unique and beautiful ways to show us how much you care. Happy 27th birthday to @taylorswift, the best sister anyone could wish for A post shared by Austin Swift (@austinkingsleyswift) on Dec 13, 2016 at 8:51am PST

2. Austin’s Already Hung Out With Loads of Celebs

Having a famous sibling definitely has its perks. Whether it was accompanying Taylor to various award ceremonies or hanging at his sister’s legendary parties, Austin has already rubbed elbows with some big A-listers. And he’s not even a household name. Yet.

Advertising

Here's Austin along with Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Ed Sheeran, Taylor, and Calvin Harris.

Last night was a wild ride A post shared by Austin Swift (@austinkingsleyswift) on May 18, 2015 at 8:18pm PDT

3. He’s Been in Some Big Movies

While attending college at Notre Dame, where he studied film, Austin performed in plays including Dead Man's Cell Phone and Six Characters in Search of an Author.

Just because Austin isn’t yet a leading man in movies, that doesn’t mean he isn’t having a great time paying his dues. He’s been seen alongside some of the best and he’s just getting started. Did you catch him in I.T. with Pierce Brosnan or Live By Night starring Ben Affleck?

Advertising

When you're kickin' it with your friends and trying to decide which showing of @livebynightmovie you're gonna go see this weekend. Out tonight!! A post shared by Austin Swift (@austinkingsleyswift) on Jan 13, 2017 at 5:48pm PST

4. Austin is His Sister’s Biggest Fan

Obviously, Austin and Taylor are tight, but he told Vanity Fair that he’s totally a Tay fan and has even learned some important things from her. He told the mag: "She found singing, and I knew from very early on that that was her direction. She was never going to quit; that was her thing, that was her life...and I was always a little bit, you know, doing this, doing that…Something I learned myself, and learned through watching her, is respect. You just respect everyone's time, everyone that you're working with. They're all there, it's all their lives, and you need to put the work in to be worth that."

Advertising

You may also recall that when one of Kanye West’s songs featured a lyric about Taylor ("I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, I made that bitch famous”), Austin tossed out his Yeezys to support his sis.

Getting a head start on some spring cleaning. Here we go again. A post shared by Austin Swift (@austinkingsleyswift) on Feb 11, 2016 at 4:17pm PST

The end result + sparklers + help from @austinkingsleyswift Thanks @inagarten!! A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 4, 2015 at 8:12pm PDT

5. Taylor Is Austin’s Biggest Fan

The feeling is mutual, it seems, as Taylor posted a pic of Austin in one of his acting roles, writing: “My brother @austinkingsleyswift just acted in his first movie and I’m all proud and stuff.”

Advertising

Taylor also wrote about Austin and included footage of him in her music video for “The Best Day.” In the song, which is famously about their mom, Taylor also references Austin in the lyric: "God smiles on my little brother / Inside and out / He's better than I am." She also sings about him in "Never Grow Up," with the lyric "and all your little brother's favorite songs."

My brother @austinkingsleyswift just acted in his first movie and I'm all proud and stuff. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Sep 9, 2015 at 2:22pm PDT

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.