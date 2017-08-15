Advertising

It’s the end of an era...Ben Platt is leaving the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen and moving on to what will likely be his next great accomplishment. Ben took to Twitter to confirm the departure and announce the last date you can catch him in Evan Hansen: November 19.

A post shared by Ben Platt (@bensplatt) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Ben has actually had quite a long history with Dear Evan Hansen, as he was part of the process from the beginning in the development stages, playing the role when it premiered at Arena Stage and off-Broadway at Second Stage Theatre, and continuing with the part in its current home on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

It’s been a long road, as he explained on Twitter: "2 readings, 2 workshops, 3 productions and almost 4 years. Hard to fathom that's it's nearly time to say goodbye to Evan and my DEH family."

2 readings, 2 workshops, 3 productions and almost 4 years- hard to fathom that's it's nearly time to say goodbye to Evan and my DEH family. https://t.co/2Pnx0HmILR — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) August 15, 2017

While Ben is moving on, that means another actor will have to replace him, but the new Evan Hansen hasn’t yet been announced. Many are hoping that Ben’s understudy for the role, Colton Ryan, takes on the gig.

All these #Fansens out here making me cry. https://t.co/WLXAZP3DHz — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) August 15, 2017

