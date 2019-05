Kodi Lee, a 22 blind and autistic singer, brought everyone to their feet with his jaw-dropping performance on "America's Got Talent." He played piano, and sung “A Song for You” by Donny Hathaway.

Kodi walked onto the stage with a cane, and with help from his mother Tina. What happened next was gold, literally.

He got lots of love on Twitter.

His mom said, "It actually saved his life playing music."

But enough prologue. Watch the video already!