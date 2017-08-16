Advertising

And now, the best thing to ever happen to an 80s song since Rick Astley’s rickroll...Bonnie Tyler will sing "Total Eclipse of the Heart" during the actual solar eclipse.

Best tie-in ever. Mic drop.

Time.com reports that Bonnie will sing her 1983 hit onboard Royal Caribbean's Total Eclipse Cruise, which is set to be in the path of the solar eclipse. Her performance will coincide just as the moon moves across the sun.

Thankfully, the Weather Channel will be broadcasting from the cruise ship, so viewers can see this magical moment.

Weather Channel to broadcast from Royal Caribbean cruise ship during total eclipse https://t.co/Bzy4C4HPsa pic.twitter.com/vmJycL0ABs — Med Cruise Advice (@MedCruiser1) August 2, 2017

Bonnie explained, "The eclipse of the sun lasts two minutes and 40 minutes, I'm told. Unlike my song. It had to be chopped about because it was so long. I never thought it would be played on the radio, in the beginning."

As if that’s not cool enough, pop band DNCE will back the 80s singer on the cruise, which departs from Orlando, Florida for the Caribbean on August 20. The eclipse happens on August 21.

And, just in case you need a refresher for your own solar eclipse viewing party...well, you’re welcome:

