Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' Oscars performance got everyone watching it pregnant.

If you're anything like me, you watched Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga perform their hit song 'Shallow' at the Oscars and immediately needed to loosen your bra and take some long drags off a cigarette.

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper deliver a show stopping rendition of “Shallow” at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/kFhH3KhWMc — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) February 25, 2019

It's no surprise the 'A Star Is Born' co-stars have chemistry - it's a huge part of why the film hangs together so well - but their duet, uh, foregrounded that chemistry intensely. So intensely. Viewers took note.

Their EXTENDED EYE CONTACT!!!!!! — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 25, 2019

I just need a girl to look at me the way Gaga looks at Bradley. Thank you and goodnight. — Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) February 25, 2019