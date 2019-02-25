Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' Oscars performance got everyone watching it pregnant.

If you're anything like me, you watched Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga perform their hit song 'Shallow' at the Oscars and immediately needed to loosen your bra and take some long drags off a cigarette.
It's no surprise the 'A Star Is Born' co-stars have chemistry - it's a huge part of why the film hangs together so well - but their duet, uh, foregrounded that chemistry intensely. So intensely. Viewers took note.
Gaga recently split from fiancé Christian Carino and Bradley is happily partnered with Irina Shayk, his girlfriend and co-parent. I wonder how she feels about the two actors working together so closely? Physically, emotionally?
Poor Irina. I wouldn't want to watch Lady Gaga romantically sing with my boyfriend at the Oscars, either.