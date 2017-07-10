Advertising

Will Britney Spears be announced as the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show entertainment? Well, rumors are swirling, though nothing has yet been confirmed.

According to a report from NY Daily News, there are "secret discussions" underway between Brit’s people and the powers-that-be associated with Super Bowl LII. The 2018 Super Bowl airs February 4 and, of course, the halftime show is such a huge deal.

An insider tells NY Daily News: "Britney has made it clear to her team that it is a dream to perform at a Super Bowl. She has the hits package and appeal to be a headliner."

The source notes that Britney and other artists may provide the halftime show entertainment, but of course, nothing is confirmed.

You may recall Britney graced the Super Bowl halftime in 2001, singing "Walk This Way" with 'N Sync and Aerosmith.

If Britney does get the gig, will she sing live?

She recently fired back at the claims that she lip syncs to playback vocals, saying, "It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?"

We'll have to see how this all plays out.

