Big things are in store for Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, as they announced an "exciting new project" on social media, teasing various beautiful spaces, without revealing their big plans.

Chip and I have an exciting new project up our sleeves, and we're just about ready to share it with all of you...It's going to be one for the books. #sneakpeek A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jul 24, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Until today...Chip and Joanna will be opening a second Waco vacation rental house, called Hillcrest Estate. Reservations will begin on August 8 at 9:00 a.m. for rentals September through December 2017.

It’s all in the details with this bathroom. The big announcement is tomorrow! #sneakpeek A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jul 25, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

In her newest Instagram post, Joanna writes: "We are now opening another vacation rental! Chip and I had so much fun restoring this old Waco icon and cannot wait to welcome guests starting this fall. The house dates back to 1903 and we definitely kept its old world charm..."

She added: "Our hope is that friends and families from all over can make lasting memories here during their visit to Waco."

As you’d imagine, the 7 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is gorgeous and has been completely remodeled with all of Joanna's signature interior design charm. The home sleeps 12.

They also have The Magnolia House rental, which has booked solid within minutes when reservations were made available.

