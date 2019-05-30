Chris Kattan claims SNL boss Lorne Michaels pressured him to sleep with 'Clueless' director — and he lost Will Ferrell's friendship because of it

"Saturday Night Live" alum Chris Kattan has revealed that during production of "A Night at the Roxbury," he felt pressured to sleep with a director in order to appease his boss. Nineties and 2000s kids know Kattan as Mango, Mr. Peepers, and most iconically, as one of the "A Night at the Roxbury" dudes. He recently released a memoir detailing some horror stories from his most famous era, called "Baby Don't Hurt Me: Stories and Scars from Saturday Night Live." In the book, Kattan alleges that Lorne Michaels — SNL's founder and probably the most powerful person in American TV comedy — implied he should have sex with Amy Heckerling, the director of "Clueless," in order to sweeten a business deal. Heckerling, 43 at the time, was deciding whether she'd like to direct "A Night at the Roxbury," according to Page Six. When Michaels, who was producing the film, found out Kattan, who was 27, had rejected Heckerling sexually, he was "furious." From Decider: Kattan goes on to say that the next day, he got a call from Michaels, who had signed on to produce A Night at the Roxbury. He explains that Michaels told him “Paramount would only do the movie if Amy signed on as a director, not as producer,” and if he “wanted to make sure the movie happened, then [he] had to keep Amy happy.” According to Kattan, Michaels continued, “Chris, I’m not saying you have to fuck her, but it wouldn’t hurt.”

Kattan found Michaels' statement "insane," according to Decider. He thought about talking to Will Ferrell about it, as Ferrell was his friend and co-star in the project. But Michaels allegedly told him not to tell anyone about the exchange. In the end, Kattan claims he slept with Heckerling a few weeks later. A few of the unsavory details, according to Decider: “She thought it would be fun to have sex on Lorne’s desk,” he recalls. “I said a polite ‘Fuck, no!’ to that, so we ended up going to her office and having sex on… yep, you guessed it, the ‘casting couch.'” Heckerling ultimately ended up taking on a producer role, and John Fortenberry stepped in as director. But despite the behind-the-camera switch, Kattan was still unnerved by the entire situation. “I was attracted to Amy,” he writes. “But at the same time very afraid of the power she and Lorne wielded over my career.” “I was too scared,” he writes. “The last thing I wanted was to have someone hear Lorne say ‘career ender’ about me. To this day, whenever I think about that conversation with Lorne, I still feel repellingly pathetic.”

Of course, we have no idea whether this is true — and even if it is, we don't know if Heckerling and Michaels were in cahoots. It could be that she had no idea Michaels had pressured Kattan to respond to her advances. And a spokesperson for SNL has flatly denied the claims, telling Page Six, "This did not happen." But one unfortunate alleged casualty of the whole thing was Kattan and Ferrell's friendship. Kattan says he and Heckerling developed a sexual relationship throughout the course of the filming — and that Ferrell didn't approve.

“I had tried to hide my relationship with Amy, not realizing how obvious it had been to everyone else, including Will (not to mention that Lorne told him about it in the first place),” Kattan writes, according to Page Six. Kattan alleges that Ferrell cut him off after they finished shooting "A Night at the Roxbury," and never spoke to him again until an SNL reunion. At the reunion, Ferrell allegedly told Kattan he'd ignored his calls and messages because he "didn't want to talk to" him," according to Page Six.

“I don’t want to be your friend anymore," he allegedly told Kattan, according to Page Six. "I’m going to be professional and still work with you on the show, but that’s it.” It's worth noting that this is all being told from Kattan's point of view, and even Kattan admits Ferrell never gave a reason for ghosting him. But he assumed it was because of his relationship with Heckerling. "I didn’t know or hadn’t let myself see until that moment that although the situation with Amy hadn’t directly involved Will, my actions and dishonesty had made him feel deceived and betrayed,” Kattan writes. "And now everything Will and I had done and shared — everything that had made us feel like a team, that incredible amount of trust that been built up — was broken."

Ferrell's rep hasn't responded to Page Six's request for comment.