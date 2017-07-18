Advertising

If all things Harry Potter excite you and there are never enough Potter-inspired experiences for you, add this to your list. It’s called Christmas in the Wizarding World, and it promises to deliver the perfect, magical holiday shopping experience.

Look for the Christmas in the Wizarding World concept to land in shopping centers this fall, with Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President, Global Themed Entertainment, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, explaining, "This holiday season, we are excited to introduce new Christmas themed experiences that further extend J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World into the lifestyle of our fans and consumers."

What exactly is it and where can you find the Christmas in the Wizarding World store in your area? No details about the locations have yet been revealed, but a press release notes that it "will feature beautifully crafted settings and showcase unique experiences sure to dazzle families of all ages."

The holiday shopping experience will include an Ollivanders wand shop, Hogsmeade animated window displays, a photo opportunity with Harry Potter themed backdrops and, of course, merchandise, including robes, sweaters, plush owls, jewelry, and collectibles.

