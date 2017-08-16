Advertising

Clay Aiken took to Twitter to issue a public apology for defending Donald Trump in the past. Turns out, Clay is seeing things a little differently after Trump's claim that "both sides" are to blame for the Charlottesville, Virginia protest violence.

Last year, Clay told Fox Business, "I don't think he's a fascist. I don't think he's a racist.”"

Last night, however, Clay tweeted: "Remember all those times I defended @realDonaldTrump and believed he was not actually racist? Well... I am a f*****g dumbass. #imsorry."

It appears that the former American Idol and Celebrity Apprentice contestant has seen the light. While Clay has never been a Trump supporter (he backed Hillary Clinton last year), he has been vocal about defending Trump against accusations of racism.

He added: "TBC... I've always thought he would be a dumpster fire as a president, and I was right about that. I just didn't think he was racist. #wrong."

In response to someone who tweeted: "Get out there and convince your fellow Trump supporters that he needs to go," Clay noted: "Bitch, please! If you think I have EVER been a 'Trump supporter' you're as crazy as he is. #payattention."

He further tweeted: "My party is the Democrats. I didn't vote for the idiot. Never ever implied that I did or would. Was VERY vocal about not voting for him."

