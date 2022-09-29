Twitter reacts to conservative blogger being angry Lizzo played rare crystal flute.

As part of their mission the Library of Congress preserves rare and important historical musical instruments. Noticing that Lizzo was coming to DC for a concert, and knowing that she's a trained flautist, one of the librarians reached out over Twitter. In their press release they said the following.

Last Friday, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden saw that the one and only Lizzo was coming to D.C. for a concert. The pop megastar is a classically trained flautist. The Library has the world's largest flute collection.

Taking to Twitter, the Librarian played matchmaker, tagging Lizzo in a tweet about the world-class flutes. "Like your song," she tweeted, "they are 'Good as hell.' "