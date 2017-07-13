Advertising

Demi Lovato is promoting her new single “Sorry Not Sorry” and found the perfect way to spread the word, throwing intimate performances she’s calling the Sorry Not Sorry House Party Tour.

I kicked off my House Party Tour last night. You guys were incredible Boston! Nothing like performing in someone’s living room 💗💗 #SNSHouseParty @kiss108 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 12, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

The mini tour has Demi stopping in a variety of cities, joined by a local celeb. So, her Boston stop included Rob Gronkowski...and yet another surprise: as part of her performance, Demi kicked it way back, singing her 2008 hit, "Don't Forget."

Just 200 guests were invited to the gig, where she sang a handful of songs ("Sorry Not Sorry," obviously was part of the set), but the throwback of "Don't Forget" really had fans excited.

The Boston #SNSHouseParty was out of control!!! Thanks for rolling in with me like a champ @Gronk 😜 @kiss108 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:31pm PDT

Demi's other stops on the tour are Birmingham, Nashville Las Vegas, Austin, and Dallas.

