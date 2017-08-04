Advertising

Jazz Jennings, star of TLC's I Am Jazz, perfectly shut down Derek Dillard's ignorant Twitter comment that "'transgender' is a myth." Derick is famous for being married to one of the Duggar family’s daughters and apparently he also doesn’t have a clue.

Derick is married to 19 Kids and Counting star Jill Duggar and appears on the spin-off reality show Counting On...incidentally on the same network as Jazz’s show.

When TLC tweeted about I Am Jazz, Derick responded: "What an oxymoron...a 'reality' show which follows a non-reality. 'Transgender' is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God."

What an oxymoron... a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

Lovely.

Jazz took the high road, firing off this classy response to his transphobic commentary: "Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different."

Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different. — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) August 3, 2017

Jazz’s fans were very much in her corner, responding on Twitter by slamming Derick:

Is it necessary for a grown man to throw shade at a teenage girl? — Shannon Miller (@notthegymnast) August 3, 2017

TLC noted in a statement: "Derick Dillard's personal statement does not represent the views of TLC."

