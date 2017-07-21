Advertising

It’s finally here! Descendants 2 premieres tonight, airing on multiple channels, including Disney Channel, Disney XD, ABC, Lifetime, and Freeform at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Get ready for the TV movie event of the summer, as this will be an epic sequel starring an amazing cast and featuring a full lineup of songs you’ll be singing for days to come.

Descendants 2 stars Dove Cameron (Mal), Cameron Boyce (Carlos De Vil), Booboo Stewart (Jay), Sofia Carson (Evie), Thomas Doherty (Harry, Captain Hook's son), Dylan Playfair (Gil, Gaston's son), and China Anne McClain (Uma, Ursula's daughter).

Descendants 2 Songs:

1. "Ways to Be Wicked" (Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce and Booboo Stewart)

2. "What’s My Name" (China Anne McClain, Thomas Doherty and Dylan Playfair)

3. "Chillin' Like a Villain" (Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart and Mitchell Hope)

4. "Space Between" (Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson)

5. "It’s Goin' Down" (Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, China Anne McClain, Mitchell Hope, Thomas Doherty and Dylan Playfair)

6. "You and Me" (Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Mitchell Hope and Jeff Lewis)

7. "Kiss the Girl" (Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, China Anne McClain and Thomas Doherty)

8. "Poor Unfortunate Souls" (China Anne McClain)

9. "Better Together" (Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson)

10. "Evil" (Dove Cameron)

11. "Rather Be with You" (Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson)

