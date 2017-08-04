Advertising

Oh no! The Little Mermaid Live! musical planned to air on ABC on October 3, has been canceled.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Little Mermaid Live musical was to be a two-hour special that would be part live-action and part animation. Now we’ll never get the pleasure of seeing it. Sadface.

USA Today reports that they decided to cancel the Disney live musical because of budget constraints, though actors were about to begin rehearsals and sets had already been built.

Originally, the project was postponed, with an ABC spokesperson telling TV Line: "We love the idea of doing a live musical and want to make it wonderful. The project is so unique that we are making best efforts to do it next year and want to give it all the attention it deserves."

This isn’t the only live TV musical project that was bumped: though not canceled, NBC’s production of Bye Bye Birdie Live!, starring Jennifer Lopez, was postponed due to her schedule. Other live events coming up include Jesus Christ Superstar, A Christmas Story, and Rent.

A live-action big screen version of The Little Mermaid is currently in the works, with Lin-Manuel Miranda and composer Alan Menken attached to write new music.

