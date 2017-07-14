Advertising

The highly anticipated Star Wars Land will be opening in 2019 at Disney World and Disneyland and fans were thrilled to get a comprehensive look at the detailed scale model on display at the D23 Expo.

Star Wars Land was first confirmed for Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland almost two years ago, but information has been a bit skimpy, with some concept art released, but nothing substantial.

What a weekend at the #D23Expo! Click the link in our profile to catch up on the exciting announcements including #StarWars Land and #ToyStory Land coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios! A post shared by Walt Disney World (@waltdisneyworld) on Aug 16, 2015 at 1:11pm PDT

Until now.

Watch the video for a full look at what you can expect for Disney's Star Wars Land, which appears to be an immersive experience that will delight hardcore fans especially.

Note the many alleys and areas for guests to explore, with ride queues that aren't quite so obvious for a real next-level theme park experience.

OrlandoInfomer.com further explains some of the highlights of the model, such as one jungle area, "which will have guests pilot the legendary Millennium Falcon on a 'customized secret mission'; the ship herself can be seen parked off towards the middle of the model, at a spaceport that will also hold special significance for guests and Star Wars Land's overarching narrative."

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek, who unveiled the model at a special D23 Expo 2017 event, said of the new land: "To say we are excited for the Star Wars-themed lands to open in 2019 is an understatement. All along, we have said this will be game-changing, and through the model, we can begin to see how truly epic these immersive new worlds will be."

