It’s the end of an era. Binge watch your favorite Disney movies on Netflix now because the company just announced a new streaming service.

Look for Disney’s streaming service to launch in 2019, as well as an ESPN service coming next year. Disney acquired a majority stake in BAMTech to make the move possible.

The Walt Disney Company to Acquire Majority Ownership of BAMTech: https://t.co/JK8D3Hfio0 — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) August 8, 2017

Disney CEO Bob Iger explained in a news release: "The media landscape is increasingly defined by direct relationships between content creators and consumers, and our control of BAMTech's full array of innovative technology will give us the power to forge those connections, along with the flexibility to quickly adapt to shifts in the market."

He added: "This acquisition and the launch of our direct-to-consumer services mark an entirely new growth strategy for the company, one that takes advantage of the incredible opportunity that changing technology provides us to leverage the strength of our great brands."

Naturally, people had something to say about the Disney streaming service plan, including:

I already pay for Netflix, Hulu and Amazon streaming services. I'm not paying for one more ding dang streaming service. Keep it Disney. — ReBecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) August 8, 2017

"Wow, Disney movie are pretty expensive. Good thing I can watch them on Netfli-"



*Disney removing all movies from Netflix* pic.twitter.com/VrPHmA3KDw — Paul (@PaulRom95) August 8, 2017

