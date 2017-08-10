Advertising

Disney Junior’s show Doc McStuffins is keeping it real, featuring an interracial gay couple on a recent show. It’s cool to see a kids’ show represent a modern family.

The plot line wasn’t even LGBTQ-related, rather the show focused on how to be prepared for an emergency, in this case, an earthquake.

The two moms featured in the episode are voiced by Wanda Sykes and Portia de Rossi.

Wanda said of the episode: "It's a great episode. You learn a very valuable lesson. An earthquake happens, and you see this family. They get out of the house and they separate. And then Doc asks them: 'Where's your emergency meeting place?' It's teaching a family to have a plan, like in case of an emergency, to know where to be."

Further, she noted, "The diversity of the show, and having an African American little girl be the star of the show, and also being a doctor, it sends a great message."

@Disney it was really exciting and heart warming to see a family like mine on #DocMcStuffins 🏳️‍🌈💕 Thank you!!! pic.twitter.com/q74E4IGmLc — Maria Bosford (@Begrateful19) August 5, 2017

Further, Wanda explained, "I'm a fan of Doc McStuffins, my kids watch the show. In this episode, they see a family that looks like our family. We’re two moms, and we have a boy and a girl, and it’s going to be very exciting for them to see our family represented."

