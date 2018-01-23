The people of Haiti hit back at Trump's 'sh*thole' comment in hilarious roast video.

A week or so ago, Donald Trump reportedly called Haiti a "shithole." Last night, people on the streets of Haiti had their own choice words for the president, as Conan O'Brien hyped his upcoming Conan in Haiti trip with a roast segment.

The best burns:

Mr Trump, please come visit Haiti. Because every time you leave your country, you make America great again.

I want to send a message of love to the leader of America. Oprah, we love you!

I know why President Trump doesn't like Haiti... we have books.

Haiti looks gorgeous this time of year, doesn't it?