Fans of the HGTV series Fixer Upper are well aware that there may be more that goes on behind the scenes than the show reflects, but one homeowner is speaking out about the show, saying that the stars, Chip and Joanna Gaines, have deceived her.

The accusation comes on the heels of an incident involving a suspected drunk driver smashing into her Waco, Texas home that was featured on the HGTV renovation series.

Kelly Downs and her husband were sleeping in their bedroom when the car drove through their home early Saturday morning; thankfully, they were not harmed.

Kelly told the Waco Tribune that they believe they weren’t well informed about the neighborhood when they participated on Fixer Upper. She explained: “It’s like the Wild West here. There’s been a lot of commotion coming from the bars and the store across the street.”

Further, she explained, “It’s been a problem from the beginning...We feel deceived by the city of Waco and [Chip and Joanna Gaines’s firm] Magnolia Realty.”

The couple moved to Waco with the intention of having Chip and Joanna design a home for them for the HGTV series, but later discovered the area was not safe. Kelly noted: “We have been intimidated and harassed...There’s a big problem here. It’s not safe. This is a 'Fixer Upper' gone bad."

Kelly and her husband have rented their home on VRBO and Airbnb, with the listing name dropping the Gaines’ retail outfit as well as the carpenter featured on Fixer Upper: “Take a bike ride through Cameron Park or drive down to Magnolia Silos to tour their wonderful store! We are also close to Clint Harp's store where you can shop for unique hand crafted items.”

One review, however, noted that the house was “lovely” but “in a really scary area” and they “felt very unsafe.” Kelly and her husband responded: “We saw potential in the home and bought into the concept of 'planting a seed' in making the town a better place for all. We also see our neighborhood as 'fixer-upper' and we are working with the city of Waco Council Members, the Waco Police, and our neighbors to revitalize our neighborhood. We ask that all visitors to our wonderfully designed home please keep an open mind about the neighborhood , knowing that it is a work in progress!!”

