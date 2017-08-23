Advertising

The buzz is building for High School Musical 4: East Meets West and, while it won’t feature our beloved faves from the first three Disney movies, a fan made trailer has popped up to imagine what might have happened to Gabriella and Troy, Sharpay, Ryan, Chad, and the rest of the gang.

Though none of the originals have signed on, the HSM 4 story will involve the cousin of twins Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale) and Ryan (Lucas Grabeel). So, not exactly a walk down memory lane, but thankfully this fan has it covered.

The only problem? Troy and Gabriella aren’t together (sob), and Troy is feeling a lot of things (double sob).

YouTube user Hsmutube wrote in the description: "We're living in a time of reboots and remakes and so I thought it would be fun to see what Troy and Gabriella have been doing these past ten years. Still wishing that one day, they all come back to do a reunion movie.”

Same.

