A new Hunger Games theme park concept is in the works. No, really.

Based on the best-selling books and the dystopian movie franchise starring Jennifer Lawrence, The Hunger Games are apparently the perfect backdrop for a theme park.

Lionsgate Entertainment Company announced the Hunger Games land at the Lionsgate Movie World theme park in South Korea. We can’t wait to see what this land entails.

Hunger Games theme park is a horrible idea https://t.co/8d7bS0KF5r — He-motional Clarity (@b_eternal757) August 17, 2017

While details are sparse, fans are already speculating that an elaborate recreation of the Capitol has to be part of the mix, but will District 12 also make an appearance?

What kind of rides will theme park guests line up for? We’re a little concerned there may be a reaping, in which case, may the odds be ever in your favor.

Isn't the Hunger Games theme park just... what would happen anyway? — Kathryne Rubright (@kerubright) August 17, 2017

Lionsgate Movie World will include seven different themed lands, including one that’s based on the Twilight series, and another magical Now You See Me zone, as well as one for the upcoming Robin Hood remake.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said in a statement: "We're pleased to partner with our friends at Landing International, one of Asia's premier developers, on our first branded outdoor theme park and one of our largest and most exciting location-based entertainment destinations."

Hunger Games Theme Park: Try not to die lol https://t.co/RJrLHgPZMZ — Rachel (@AGingerRachel) August 17, 2017

So far, there are no specifics about rides, but the press release notes: "Visitors can experience actual movie scenes through state-of-the-art rides, attractions and 4D Intellectual Property (IP) reproduced streets and towns. Each zone will also feature themed restaurants, cafes, souvenir shops and entertainment performances."

Look for Lionsgate Movie World to open in 2019.

In 2015, Lionsgate announced a Hunger Games land in a Dubai theme park, with rides to include a rollercoaster that simulates a bullet train to the Capitol as well as recreated parts of Panem and the Capitol.

