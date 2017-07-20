Advertising

Jackie Evancho first gained attention when she appeared on (and was the runner-up) America’s Got Talent. In later years, she made headlines for singing the National Anthem at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Now fans can get an inside look at Jackie’s family in a new TLC special titled Growing Up Evancho, which follows the 17-year-old singer, her mom Lisa, dad Mike, and siblings Rachel, Zach, and transgender sister Juliet Evancho.

Tune in to #TLC Aug 9th and learn more about me and my family! https://t.co/ic40sMIqUq via @variety — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) July 20, 2017

Despite singing at Trump’s inauguration, Jackie was vocal about the president signing an executive order that rolled back transgender rights, as she told People in March: "I had to do something about it. Because at that point, something had changed that was going to affect a cause that I believe in. It was going to affect my sister, who I truly love, and people that I know. It was just natural instinct."

Growing Up Evancho airs on TLC on August 9 at 10/9c.

