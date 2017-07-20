Advertising

Jackie Evancho first gained attention when she appeared on (and was the runner-up) America’s Got Talent. In later years, she made headlines for singing the National Anthem at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Now fans can get an inside look at Jackie’s family in a new TLC special titled Growing Up Evancho, which follows the 17-year-old singer, her mom Lisa, dad Mike, and siblings Rachel, Zach, and transgender sister Juliet Evancho.

Despite singing at Trump’s inauguration, Jackie was vocal about the president signing an executive order that rolled back transgender rights, as she told People in March: "I had to do something about it. Because at that point, something had changed that was going to affect a cause that I believe in. It was going to affect my sister, who I truly love, and people that I know. It was just natural instinct."

Growing Up Evancho airs on TLC on August 9 at 10/9c.

