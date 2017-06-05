Advertising

Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake are taking their bromance to the next level.

Last fall, when Justin appeared on The Tonight Show, the guys tested their relationship with a game of the Best Friends Challenge. They each answered questions about the other to see how much they’re on the same page.

One of those questions, interestingly, asked what their preferred mode of transportation is when they hang out and Justin seemed to know that Jimmy would answer tandem bicycle.

Amazingly, they had a perfect match. How is that even possible?

Jimmy explained that his wife bought him a tandem bike, but that they never ride it. Jimmy and Justin, however, laughed about how they’ve ridden it together.

Advertising

http://fallontonight.tumblr.com

Justin even pitched an idea of the two getting up to some adventures while riding the bike together, tentatively called Two Bros on a Tandem Bike…or Bro Biking.

Well, that whole tandem biking dream came true when the besties were spotted Memorial Day weekend, tooling around the Hamptons on a bike built for two!

On The Tonight Show Monday night, Jimmy explained how the tandem bicycle never got used with his wife, but when Justin visits, they take it out. Behold, some bro biking:

Advertising

Bro-biking. @jimmyfallon 🚲 #memorialdayweekend A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on May 27, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.