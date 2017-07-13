Advertising

Maybe Josh Peck and Drake Bell aren’t on the best terms anymore, but this super cute Nickelodeon star run-in will warm your nostalgic heart: check out Josh and Victoria Justice's reunion!

Though Josh starred on Drake & Josh and Victoria was on Zoey 101 and later, Victorious, the two will have that Nickelodeon connection forever.

Victoria tweeted a pic of her and Josh together at the grand opening of The Highlight Room at the Dream Hotel in Hollywood. She wrote: "This guyyyyyyyyy. Great seeing you @ItsJoshPeck."

Josh retweeted it, writing: "Got me right in the childhood, great seeing u!"

Though they were on different shows, Josh did grace a Victorious episode in a blink-and-you-might-miss-it moment:

And speaking of nostalgia, Victoria posted this #tbt moment on her Instagram...classic:

#tbt to one of my favorite Victorious moments ever. We had so much fun doing this & it was such an honor to get to do a Jackson 5 song 🤗🎶 #iwantyouback A post shared by Victoria Justice (@victoriajustice) on Jul 6, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

