Maybe Josh Peck and Drake Bell aren’t on the best terms anymore, but this super cute Nickelodeon star run-in will warm your nostalgic heart: check out Josh and Victoria Justice's reunion!
Though Josh starred on Drake & Josh and Victoria was on Zoey 101 and later, Victorious, the two will have that Nickelodeon connection forever.
Victoria tweeted a pic of her and Josh together at the grand opening of The Highlight Room at the Dream Hotel in Hollywood. She wrote: "This guyyyyyyyyy. Great seeing you @ItsJoshPeck."
This guyyyyyyyyy 👇🏼— Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) July 12, 2017
Great seeing you @ItsJoshPeck 🤗 pic.twitter.com/ewAWhSvnb4
Josh retweeted it, writing: "Got me right in the childhood, great seeing u!"
Though they were on different shows, Josh did grace a Victorious episode in a blink-and-you-might-miss-it moment:
And speaking of nostalgia, Victoria posted this #tbt moment on her Instagram...classic: