The timing of Miranda Cosgrove’s new film, Despicable Me 3 means, of course, someone’s going to ask her about her former Drake & Josh co-stars and the drama that surrounded Josh Peck’s recent wedding.

You may recall that Josh didn’t invite Drake Bell, Drake tweeted some salty thoughts, then deleted them.

So, the burning question: did Miranda go to the wedding?

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Miranda was asked just that. Her response? "Um no, I didn't go."

She continued, "I'm just happy for Josh. I hope he has a good marriage. It's crazy to me...so many of my friends that were on Nickelodeon with me are married now!"

As for any contact with her TV brothers, she noted, "I only see them once in a while. I’m going to Drake's birthday in a few days."

Good for Miranda for keeping this classy and not taking sides in the drama. She really handled herself well.

Just casually holding some beach ready minions hands at @unnuevodia A post shared by Miranda Cosgrove (@mirandacosgrove) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

