Miss America contestant surprises everyone with her response to question about NFL protests.

On Thursday night, Miss America contestant Emili McPhail was asked a question about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem in silent protest. If your butthole tightened remembering what happened in the past when pageant contestants are asked even slightly difficult questions...you're not alone.

But fortunately for everyone's buttholes, this was her response: "Kneeling during the national anthem is absolutely a right that you have to stand up for what you believe in, and to make the right decision that’s right for you,” McPhail said. She elaborated, saying, "It’s very important that we also have to take into consideration that it is not about kneeling: It is absolutely about police brutality."

Her response impressed the judges as well. It garnered her the preliminary onstage question scholarship, a cash prize of $1,000. The 22 year-old beauty queen, representing Virginia, spoke with the Press of Atlantic City after Thursday's competition. "I said standing up for what you believe in is the most important thing that you can do, and that’s what I did. I was very happy to have that moment to be honest, because it’s not always easy."