A lot of cool announcements were made at the recent D23 Expo 2017, including details of a revamped Mission: Space Green Mission at Disney World's Epcot.

More details are now available, including when the ride will reopen: August 13.

Guests can take the Green Mission on an orbit around Earth, with sights that include the Hawaiian islands, Italy, the Northern Lights, and Kennedy Space Center, according to the Disney Parks blog.

In addition to the new Green Mission’s sights, the ride also allows younger passengers to board, with X-2 booster seats, for those 40-44” tall.

The Orange Mission will be updated with new HD video, as the website explains: "The Orange Team experience uses a centrifuge that spins and tilts to simulate the speed and G-forces of a spacecraft launch and re-entry, while the Green Team experience is a motion simulator ride that does not spin."

Those who suffer motion sickness should skip the Orange Mission!

The Mission: Space ride has been closed for refurbishment while these exciting updates were happening.

