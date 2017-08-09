Advertising

Ever since One Direction went on a break, fans have waited...and waited...for a sign that a reunion would be on the horizon. With the guys going their separate ways and launching solo careers, it seemed like maybe we would never see 1D get back together.

Now, we have some promising news to report, straight from Liam Payne’s beautiful mouth.

In a new interview with Buzzfeed, Liam had puppies piled upon him (best. interview. ever.) and was asked about when, if ever, One Direction plans to have a reunion.

He answered: "Yes, I think we will reunite at some point in the future. We have to — I mean we’ve got an album we haven’t even toured yet, and I want to write some more songs as well with the boys."

If that’s not 100% complete and total confirmation that they’ll reunite – and possibly (maybe?) have a tour? Well, even if it's not 100%, that’s enough for us to go on.

When asked what his favorite part of touring with 1D in the past was, Liam said: "My favorite part about touring with the boys was when we were younger, we used to spend a lot of time together on the tour bus. When we did our first American tour, we had a really tiny, small bus, so it was just a lot of fun, just hanging out. And it was like, I don’t know, that was the time when we got to know each other best."

All those old school feels are coming back in a huge way...

