Fans of the vintage TLC home improvement show Trading Spaces were thrilled to hear that it’s returning to the network once again. And now, more good news – Paige Davis will return as the rebooted show’s host.

In a new video from Paige and TLC, she reveals the exciting announcement, saying: "I will be hosting Trading Spaces again, I'm back at TLC, back home and back where I belong."

I'm ecstatic that @TLC announced that I’ll be hosting #TradingSpaces! Watch this video & learn about the new season: https://t.co/KUdxZx1kPh — Paige Davis (@RealPaigeDavis) July 19, 2017

Trading Spaces returns to TLC 10 years after it ended. The show’s premise involved two sets of neighbors trading a room in each others’ homes to makeover with the help of a designer and a small budget.

The results were sometimes big improvements, but in many cases, homeowners were less than pleased with the results. Paige began hosting the series during its second season, replacing original host Alex McLeod.

Paige went on to appear in theater productions, including Beauty and the Beast and Chicago.

Trading Spaces returns in 2018 and they are currently casting people to trade their spaces in Los Angeles, Baltimore, and Atlanta.

