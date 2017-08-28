Advertising

If you keep up with The Slow Mo Guys, Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy, you’re well aware of their super slow motion videos that give viewers the perfect perspective of what really goes on when film is slowed down.

This go around, The Slow Mo Guys looked at what happens when two paintballs collide in mid-air. It’s pretty satisfying to watch, we’ll give them that much.

It also requires a bit of skill and timing to get these two small objects to collide, but they’re clearly up for the challenge, experimenting until they finally make the collision a reality.

Advertising

Their Phantom V2511 high-speed camera records the whole thing at 28,500 frames per second, allowing you to see an amazing explosion that you would otherwise miss, should this ever happen during a paintball war.

What will The Slow Mo Guys tackle next? Gavin told the Press Association: "We have some much higher budget videos coming soon."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.