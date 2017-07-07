Advertising

Late actor Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, has returned to Instagram after taking a year hiatus from the social media site.

Last year she had posted a throwback pic with her father and details about entering a contest, but was largely inactive on the site prior to that.

In the new pic, Meadow shields her eyes from the sun, sporting a white tank top.

A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Though her social media presence has been fairly quiet, Meadow has been very busy. She founded the Paul Walker Foundation in 2015 and signed a modeling contract earlier this year with Women Management.

When she launched the foundation, she posted a photo of her and Paul, writing: "Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood."

