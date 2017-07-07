Advertising

Have you watched the Sesame Street remake of the classic Beastie Boys’ "Sabotage" music video yet?

File this under things we never knew we needed in our lives, but now that we’ve seen it, how did we ever live without it?

When worlds collide perfectly...this mashup from Mylo the Cat (Adam Schleichkorn) pairs footage from the 1985 Sesame Street film Follow That Bird and the Beastie Boys’ 1994 hit.

Back in the day, the "Sabotage" music video, directed by Spike Jonze, spoofed ‘70s crime dramas brilliantly. You wouldn’t think "Sabotage" and the Sesame Street Muppets could fit together in any universe, until you watch.

Mylo the Cat previously created mashups of Sesame Street characters and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's "Tha Crossroads,” as well as The Beastie Boys' “So What’cha Want.”

Schleichkorn noted in the YouTube video’s description: "The original 'Sabotage' music video is without a doubt, one of the greatest of all time. So I knew I couldn't do a regular old lip sync video, I had to bring it! RIP MCA."

