Back in June, Donald Trump blocked Stephen King on Twitter. The news hit the legendary horror writer pretty hard.

Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017

But now, with the coming of his movie, IT, and TV series, Mr. Mercedes, it's the perfect time for King to strike back. Time for a ban of his own.

Donald Trump blocked me on Twitter. I am hereby blocking him from seeing IT or MR. MERCEDES. No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 25, 2017

Now all everyone wants is a King story starring Donald Trump.

You should write a story about him. He's a living nightmare and I'm scared shitless every day he remains in power.😱☠️ — Snarky (@SmakTawk) August 25, 2017

"I read lots of books, and let me tell you, Georgie - think he's innocent? He chased the boat, talked to the clown. Bad things, many sides." — Darren Wells (@darrenwells) August 25, 2017

But here's the thing: he's already written it, a few times, over the last few months. Granted it's been on Twitter, but that's where the greatest literature happens in the 21st century.

My newest horror story: Once upon a time there was a man named Donald Trump, and he ran for president. Some people wanted him to win. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 21, 2016

Obama tapped Trump's phones IN PERSON! Went in wearing a Con Ed coverall. Michelle stood guard while O spliced the lines. SAD! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

Not only did Obama tap Trump's phones, he stole the strawberry ice cream out of the mess locker. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

Trump should know OBAMA NEVER LEFT THE WHITE HOUSE! He's in the closet! HE HAS SCISSORS! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

In the end, even King thinks reality is scarier than fiction.

That this guy has his finger on the nuclear trigger is worse than any horror story I ever wrote. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 4, 2017

It's just not as entertaining. IT comes out on September 8, and Mr. Mercedes premiered on the Audience network on August 9.

