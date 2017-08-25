Back in June, Donald Trump blocked Stephen King on Twitter. The news hit the legendary horror writer pretty hard.
But now, with the coming of his movie, IT, and TV series, Mr. Mercedes, it's the perfect time for King to strike back. Time for a ban of his own.
"I am hereby blocking [Trump] from seeing IT or MR. MERCEDES."
"No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself."
Now all everyone wants is a King story starring Donald Trump.
But here's the thing: he's already written it, a few times, over the last few months. Granted it's been on Twitter, but that's where the greatest literature happens in the 21st century.
In the end, even King thinks reality is scarier than fiction.
It's just not as entertaining. IT comes out on September 8, and Mr. Mercedes premiered on the Audience network on August 9.