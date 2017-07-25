Advertising

There are Teletubbies babies. And they’re called Tiddlytubbies. This is not fake news.

Every once in awhile, something truly mind blowing happens that makes us question everything we thought we knew. And today, it’s the existence of Tiddlytubbies, the adorable baby Teletubbies we never knew about.

OKAY STOP EVERYTHING



THE TELETUBBIES OFFICIALLY JUST HAD KIDS I AM NOT PREPARED FOR THIS INFORMATION pic.twitter.com/09CXX2HFbm — bianca del rio (@lyenkrenz) July 23, 2017

The children’s TV landscape may have changed a bit since the Teletubbies aired on PBS in the 90s and 00s, but we’ll always hold a special place in our hearts for these very unique (kinda trippy, tbh) creatures.

The days of Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po are a special part of kids’ TV history, but it turns out there’s another generation of Teletubbies...babies...called Tiddlytubbies.

The craziest part? According to their website, the Tiddlytubbies, whose names are Daa Daa, Baa, Ping, RuRu, Nin, Duggle Dee, Mi-Mi, and Umby Pumby, have been around since 2015, and they live with the Teletubbies.

Have a look at this YouTube video of the little cuties:

